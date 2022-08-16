Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests builder for duping homebuyers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 17:48 IST
The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing arrested a 40-year-old builder who allegedly defrauded 31 people of more than Rs 10 crore after they made bookings for flats and shops at a real estate project in Haryana's Rewari, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Deepak Gusain, a resident of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had been absconding and a Look Out Circular was issued against him.

According to the police, Gusain advertised for booking of flats and shops in the real estate project of his company, Asian Developers Pvt. Ltd, in Rewari in 2012.

The buyers made bookings and regular payments, but the construction was stopped in April 2014.

The company misrepresented the facts regarding the project before the public at large and induced them to invest in it despite the fact that the plot was allotted for the purpose of dwelling units for the staff of the land allottee company only, the police said.

The builder also assured the investors of time-bound possession within 27 months but the construction was stopped and the accused became untraceable.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) M I Haider said, ''After analyzing the account of the alleged company, it was found that the money of homebuyers was diverted into different accounts.'' The police officer said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) informed that the land allotment was made for the construction of dwelling units for the company's workers only. ''The construction of the project was stopped and no possession was delivered to the complainants,'' Haider said.

The police said Gusain was absconding and kept changing his location. He was not joining the investigation and his Look Out Circular was opened. A Non Bailable Warrant was obtained against him but he was evading his arrest. Subsequently, he was declared proclaimed person by a Delhi court. ''On August 9, a tip was received that Gusain would visit the Tilak Nagar area. With the help of technical support, the accused was apprehended near a dental clinic near Tilak Nagar Metro Station at 5 pm after coordinated efforts of the field team,'' he said.

Gusain is a postgraduate in commerce. There are three other similar cases already registered against the company and its directors, the police said, adding further investigation was underway.

