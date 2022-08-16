Left Menu

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews progress of HURL-Sindri and Barauni projects

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that the production of indigenous urea from these plants will be a step towards achieving “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and “Aatmanirbhar Krishi”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 18:04 IST
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews progress of HURL-Sindri and Barauni projects
The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), the country’s first urea plant based on Coal Gasification technology for production of ammonia/urea. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers reviewed the progress of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL)-Sindri and Barauni projects. At the meeting, the Union Minister noted that Government of India is committed to start the production of urea from HURL-Barauni and Sindri plants shortly. "These two plants will add more than 25 LMTPA of indigenous production of Urea which will help in reduction of equivalent amount of imported urea", he said.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd. (TFL), the country's first urea plant based on Coal Gasification technology for production of ammonia/urea. The production capacity of TFL would be 12.7 LMTPA. The commissioning of TFL is expected in the year of 2024.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that the production of indigenous urea from these plants will be a step towards achieving "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and "Aatmanirbhar Krishi". He noted that the "through focused efforts of the Government, India will become self-reliant in urea production. Further, each of these plants would generate 500 direct and 1500 indirect employments".

Government has mandated revival of Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni units through nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Coal India Limited (CIL) and Fertilizers Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL)/Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Ltd. (HFCL). Accordingly, a Joint Venture company named Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited was incorporated with equity participations of 29.67% each by NTPC, IOCL and CIL and 11% by FCIL for setting up gas-based Ammonia urea plants of 12.7 LMTPA capacities each at Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni.

Government also mandated revival of Talcher unit through nomination basis by forming a Joint Venture company of nominated PSUs i.e., Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL), Coal India Limited (CIL), Rashtiya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) and FCIL. Accordingly, a Joint Venture company named Talcher Fertilizer Limited (TFL) was incorporated with equity participations of 31.85% each by GAIL, RCF & CIL while FCIL retaining 4.45% equity.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

