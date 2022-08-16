Freedom fighters honoured for Pondy's merger with Indian Union

Speaker of the territorial Assembly R Selvam on Tuesday honoured freedom fighters of Puducherry at the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the de jure merger of Puducherry with the Indian Union.

Agriculture Minister Theni C. Djeacoumar and District Collector E. Vallavan and freedom fighters were among those present. The celebration was held at a memorial at Kizhoor village where a referendum was held in 1954 and with overwhelming number of those who participated in the referendum seeking merger of the then French establishments with Indian Union a de facto merger was effected on November 1, 1954.

A treaty of cession was signed between the then French and Indian governments transfering power to the Indian Union. After ratification in French Parliament a de jure transfer was effected on August 16, 1962.

Puducherry became a Union Territory in the wake of de jure transfer and all Indian legislations were implemented. The Speaker recalled the impressive progress Puducherry has made in the wake of its merger with Indian Union. Agriculture Minister referred to the steps taken by the government to honour freedom fighters. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her message on the occasion, highlighted the progress Puducherry has made. She appealed to the people to put in proactive measures to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that Puducherry emerged as the 'best Union Territory' in developmental activities.

All government offices and institutions remained closed in the Union Territory today to celebrate on the occasion. PTI CORNVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)