Hindu outfit stages State-wide protest against functionary's arrest

At a public meeting held by the Hindu Munnani here recently, Kanal Kannal allegedly made objectionable remarks in connection with a statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder and reformist Periyar E V Ramasamy at the temple town of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli.In Tirupur, the protest was led by State president Kadeswara Subramaniam.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:21 IST
Hindu Munnani on Tuesday held State-wide demonstrations, condemning the arrest of its office-bearer Kanal Kannan and accused the DMK regime of being autocratic.

During the demonstrations, Munnani office-bearers slammed the government for 'choking' freedom of expression and also accused it of being autocratic. They demanded the immediate release of Kanal Kannan. At a public meeting held by the Hindu Munnani here recently, Kanal Kannal allegedly made objectionable remarks in connection with a statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder and reformist Periyar E V Ramasamy at the temple town of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli.

In Tirupur, the protest was led by State president Kadeswara Subramaniam. In Chennai, besides Munnani functionaries, BJP's Karu Nagarajan and Narayanan Tirupathi also took part. Kannan, secretary of Munnani's art and culture wing, was arrested by Chennai police on August 15 from neighbouring Puducherry. He was produced before a Magistrate who remanded him to judicial custody till August 26. A stunt choreographer, Kannan is popular in the world of Tamil cinema.

A case under IPC sections, including those related to promoting enmity and hatred between sections of people, was filed against him based on a complaint from a functionary of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam. Hindu Munnani is an outfit affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

