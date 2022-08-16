Left Menu

Five shopkeepers arrested for selling banned 'Chinese Manjha'

In another raid, 20 cones of strings were recovered from the shop of Mohammad Daud 26 in Jafarabad and 364 cones were recovered from his residence at Yamuna Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police northeast Sanjay Kumar Sain said. 18 rolls were recovered from the premises of one Sanjay Kumar, a resident of West Ghonda, police added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 20:32 IST
Five shopkeepers arrested for selling banned 'Chinese Manjha'
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested five shopkeepers for allegedly selling banned 'Chinese Manjha' and recovered 598 rolls of banned kite string from northeast Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The National Green tribunal (NGT) banned the glass-coated synthetic string -- used largely for kite-flying -- in the national capital in 2017.

In the first incident, police got a tip-off on Saturday and conducted a raid at a shop in Jafrabad. A total of 18 cones of manjha were recovered from there. The owner of the shop was identified as Nasir Ali (57), a senior police officer said, adding, he disclosed that he used to buy the banned string from a person known to him. In another raid, 20 cones of strings were recovered from the shop of Mohammad Daud (26) in Jafarabad and 364 cones were recovered from his residence at Yamuna Vihar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. In Bhajanpura, police raided the shop of one Rupesh Maheshwari at K’Block, near Bhagat Sing Chowk, and recovered 76 rolls of manjha from his possession, they said.

In another raid conducted at street number-5, North Ghaonda, 102 rolls were recovered from the possession of one Abhishek Jain. 18 rolls were recovered from the premises of one Sanjay Kumar, a resident of West Ghonda, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022