Ship carrying first Ukraine grain cargo docks in Syria's Tartous - shipping source

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The first ship to depart Ukraine under a deal to resume grain exports from the country two weeks ago was docked in Syria's Tartous on Tuesday, according to a shipping source and satellite data.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni set sail from Ukraine's Odesa port on Aug. 1 under a hard-won grain deal but did not unload in Lebanon as planned. Its location had not been clear in recent days as it has kept its transponder off.

