S.Korea president says any talks with N.Korea should be more than show

Talks with North Korea should not be for political show but contribute to establishing peace, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday, speaking at a press conference to mark his first 100 days in office.

On Monday, Yoon repeated his calls for North Korea to end its nuclear weapons development and begin denuclearization in exchange for "large-scale" economic aid.

