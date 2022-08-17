Kerala rights panel orders govt to bring legislation to regulate agencies recruiting home nurses

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has directed the state government to come out with a legislation to regulate the increasing number of home nurse recruiting agencies in the state.

Panel chairman, Justice Antony Dominic asked the Chief Secretary to bring a legislation if necessary to make the operations of such recruiting agencies transparent and end the financial exploitation prevalent in the sector.

The intervention of the panel came while considering a PIL filed by an individual requesting to bring the thriving home nursing industry within the ambit of law.

The panel, in its order, said the number of home nurses and their recruiting agencies is increasing day-by-day.

The number of elderly persons, who require the service of home nurses is also on the rise in the society, it said.

The agencies which recruit them should operate in accordance with the law and their regulation is the need of the hour, the panel further stressed.

While considering the plea, the state social justice department informed the Commission that the government has no control over the private recruiting agencies.

Urging that adequate training should be imparted to the home nurses, Justice Dominic also directed the government to entrust the tasks of training, registration and regulation of their recruiting agencies with the Local Self Government Department or the Social Justice Department, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)