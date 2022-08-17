Left Menu

Conference on bringing govt, citizens closer to begin in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow

The Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government are set to hold a two-day conference to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district levels.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 14:07 IST
Conference on bringing govt, citizens closer to begin in Arunachal Pradesh tomorrow
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government are set to hold a two-day conference to bring the government and citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district levels. The regional conference on the theme "Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms" will be held in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on August 18-19.

The conference is being organized by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh government. Union Minister Jitendra Singh along with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will inaugurate the two-day event.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and DARPG shall enter into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh for conducting mid-career building programs in governance for 500 officers of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Services over the next five years. Dedicated to the region of the North Eastern States and the Eastern States of India, the conference is expected to witness the participation of more than 300 delegates from across the country. The conference is being held in a semi-virtual mode.

"The conference is an effort to bring the Government and Citizens closer through various administrative reforms at the Centre, state and district level," a Ministry of Personnel statement said. It is being factored by the use of digital technology pursuing next-generation reforms and innovations with the policy objective of "Maximum Governance, Minimum Government", entailing Government process re-engineering, universal access to e-services, excellence in digital initiatives at the district level and excellence in adopting emerging technologies and use of ICT Management.

NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, ARPG will present the welcome address. After the welcome address, Dharmendra, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh; Lok Ranjan, Secretary, DoNER and V. Srinivas, Secretary, ARPG will also address the inaugural session. A film on PM Awarded initiatives 2021 in North East Region, made by DAR&PG will be screened. The vote of thanks will be presented by Ajai Chagti, Secretary (AR), Government of Arunachal Pradesh during the inaugural session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaverse Technologies, Over 200 Sessions with Top Tech, Business Execs

NVIDIA GTC to Feature CEO Jensen Huang Keynote Announcing New AI and Metaver...

 India
2
This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check out this pic by ESO's VLT

This intriguing spiral galaxy has numerous sets of double features: Check ou...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new space station

Science News Roundup: Russia, planning to go it alone, unveils model of new ...

 Global
4
NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ahead of Aug 29 launch

NASA targeting Tuesday for rollout of Artemis I Moon rocket to launch pad ah...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022