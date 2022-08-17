Russian Black Sea fleet names new commander - RIA
Russia's Black Sea fleet based in annexed Crimea has named Viktor Sokolov as its new commander, RIA news agency cited sources as saying on Wednesday.
The appointment followed blasts at Russian military bases in Crimea last week and on Tuesday.
