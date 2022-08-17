Bhupender Yadav chairs ‘Chintan Shivir’ organized by ESIC at Surajkund

Minister of Labour & Employment, Environment, Forest & Climate Change,

Shri Bhupender Yadav, chaired a 'Chintan Shivir' organized by ESIC at Surajkund, Haryana today.

While addressing the participants, the Labour & Employment Minister said that the reforms in ESIC service delivery mechanism have started through a series of pro-worker initiatives and ESIC is committed to serve the poor in a big way.

Further, Union Labour & Employment Minister exhorted ESIC to focus on fulfilling PM's vision of 'Swasthya Se Samridhi' by bridging the gap between Policy and execution, working towards the collective goal of welfare of poor and through capacity building at individual and institutional level.

Earlier in the day, Shri Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India inaugurated 'Chintan Shivir', a first of its kind in the history of ESIC organisation.

During his inaugural speech Minister of State for Labour & Employment, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India suggested for adequate Public Awareness about Govt. initiatives and ESI Scheme.

Shri Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Labour & Employment, Govt. of India, Shri Mukhmeet S. Bhatia, Director General, ESIC, Ms. Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary, Ministry of L&E and Shri Alok Chandra, Joint Secretary & SLEA, Ministry of Labour & Employment also graced the occasion.

Dr. Suresh Chandra Sharma, Chairman, National Medical Council, Shri Rohit Jha, Deputy Director, NHA, Dr. K Madan Gopal, Sr. Consultant, Niti Aayog and Shri Dinesh Ujania, CPWD attended the 'Chintan Shivir' as Domain Experts and guided participants on different important subjects. Dr. S C Sharma, Chairman, NMC stressed upon adoption of best Medical practices in the ESIC Medical Institutions.

The topics of discussion at the ESIC 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund, Haryana include 1) Expansion in ESI Coverage, 2) Expansion of Medical Education, 3) Capacity Building and Motivation, 4) Key to Healthcare Improvement, 5) ESIC-ESIS Coordination and Co-operation and 6) Preventive Health and Occupational Diseases.

The deliberations will further continue on 18th August, 2022 in order to improve access to services and Healthcare facilities by adopting different pro-worker initiatives.

ESIC provides Medical benefits and Social Security benefits to its 3.39 crore Insured Persons and 14.3 crore beneficiaries in 596 districts of the country, at present. There are 50 ESIC and 110 ESIS Hospitals, 1517 Dispensaries, 89 Dispensary-cum-Branch Office and 8 Medical College & Hospitals & 2 PG Institutions, 24 Regional Offices, 39 Sub-Regional Offices and 608 Branch Offices.

To improve its reach amongst all its beneficiaries, ESIC is working for pan-India implementation by December, 2022. Further, construction of 76 ESI Hospitals and 29 ESI Dispensaries is under progress. ESIC is also collaborating with Ayushman Bharat – PM-JAY for providing Secondary and Tertiary Medical care services in Partially implemented, Non-implemented and Fully implemented Districts having limited ESI Medical facilities.

(With Inputs from PIB)