Security beefed up in Mangaluru city

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 17-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 21:05 IST
  • India

Security has been tightened within Mangaluru city police commissionerate limits in the wake of social unrest and violent incidents in Shivamogga district.

Police have sounded an alert within the commissionerate as a precautionary measure ahead of Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations.

Police have put up 35 check posts across the city and security has been tightened as a result of the heightened tensions in Shivamogga and the recent incidents of violence in Dakshina Kannada district.

Two-wheelers and cars are being checked in the sensitive areas. Vehicles coming into the city from the border areas of Talapadi, Udupi and Surathkal are also being checked, police said.

Two check posts each have been put up in every police station limits and at least three or four check posts have been placed at Surathkal where vehicles are being checked.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the police in maintaining Law and Order and during the checking of vehicles.

