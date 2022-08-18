Left Menu

Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:38 IST
Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A Taliban police spokesman in Afghanistan's capital said the toll from a mosque bombing rose Thursday to 21 people killed with 33 others wounded in the attack.

Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, gave the figures to The Associated Press after Wednesday's bombing at the Sunni mosque.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Islamic State group's affiliate in the country has been blamed for a series of similar assaults.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 pc

Ujjivan Small Fin Bank raises interest rate on fixed deposits by up to 1.5 p...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022