Police: Death toll in Afghan capital mosque bombing now 21
PTI | Kabul | Updated: 18-08-2022 12:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 12:38 IST
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A Taliban police spokesman in Afghanistan's capital said the toll from a mosque bombing rose Thursday to 21 people killed with 33 others wounded in the attack.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's police chief, gave the figures to The Associated Press after Wednesday's bombing at the Sunni mosque.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Islamic State group's affiliate in the country has been blamed for a series of similar assaults.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Sunni
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- Islamic
- Associated Press
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after U.S. says Zawahiri killed
Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after U.S. says Zawahiri killed
World News Roundup: Iran chief negotiator travels to Vienna for talks to save 2015 nuclear pact; Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after U.S. says Zawahiri killed and more
Clashes in Afghanistan's Kabul: Multiple attackers killed, one detained after firing in Karte Sakhi area
Top Taliban leader Hanafi slams US drone strike on Zawahiri, says it violates national sovereignty