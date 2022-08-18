Search operation launched in J&K's Kathua following report of suspected drone movement

Authorities have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after some residents of a border area informed them about suspected drone movement, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the suspected drone movement was reported by residents of the Handey-Chak area of Marheen Wednesday night.

The search operation is underway and nothing suspicious has been found yet in the area, they said.

