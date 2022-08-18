Left Menu

Priest of famous Shiv temple in UP's Gonda thrashed, looted by goons

Station House Officer Kuber Tiwari said that on the complaint of the priest, a case has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Sub-Inspector Sahdev Dubey.Prithvinath temple is one of the main Shiv temples of the country and is protected by the archaeological department.The temple is located in Pachran Gram Panchayat and is under the control of the district magistrate.

PTI | Gonda | Updated: 18-08-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 15:34 IST
Priest of famous Shiv temple in UP's Gonda thrashed, looted by goons
  • Country:
  • India

The priest of the historical Prithvinath temple in Khargupur Police Station area here was assaulted by at least 14 people who also snatched his money, police said on Thursday. Seven of the 14 against whom the case of assault and loot was registered have been arrested so far, police said. Priest Dayashankar, a resident of Narayanpur Khas village, told media that on Wednesday evening a 14 people-strong group, which included women too, attacked him and three other priests inside the temple.

The attackers used abusive words for him and told him to give them whatever money he had received from the offerings or else he would be thrashed badly.

He said that when he refused to give them the money, he was kicked, slapped, dragged around and his clothes were torn.

''When I rushed to my room to save my life, they followed me inside and grabbed my throat and slammed me saying that you will be killed if you do not pay the money,'' the priest alleged. When one of his associates locked his room from outside to save his life, they broke the lock with an iron rod and entered the room again and took whatever items they found, he said.

Seeing the commotion, devotees present in the sanctum sanctorum also ran away, he said. Station House Officer Kuber Tiwari said that on the complaint of the priest, a case has been registered and the investigation has been handed over to the Sub-Inspector Sahdev Dubey.

Prithvinath temple is one of the main Shiv temples of the country and is protected by the archaeological department.

The temple is located in Pachran Gram Panchayat and is under the control of the district magistrate. The manager of the temple, SDM Sadar Vinod Kumar Singh, said that as soon as he got information about the incident, he reached the temple and interrogated the people present there. More than a dozen men and women together attacked the temple for no reason and looted the priest. Police have been directed to take strict action against all as per rules, he said. The shivling in the temple, made of black criterion stone, is about five feet high and is about two metres in diameter. It is considered to be the largest such in the country.

In view of its antiquity, the temple has been protected by the archeological department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022