Brown sugar seized, one arrested in Jharkhand

One person has been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused, identified as Lalo Miyan, near Kuraiwa forest in Mohanpur Police Station area on Wednesday and seized 34 gm of brown sugar from his possession, Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said.

He said the accused was wanted in several cases related to dacoity and looting.