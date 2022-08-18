Brown sugar seized, one arrested in Jharkhand
PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 18-08-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
One person has been arrested in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after brown sugar worth lakhs of rupees was seized from his possession, police said on Thursday.
Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused, identified as Lalo Miyan, near Kuraiwa forest in Mohanpur Police Station area on Wednesday and seized 34 gm of brown sugar from his possession, Deoghar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pawan Kumar said.
He said the accused was wanted in several cases related to dacoity and looting.
Advertisement