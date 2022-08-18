Left Menu

Inappropriate advances rejected, 46-year-old Guj man kills teen girl

Patel attacked her with a paper cutter that he had bought from a stationery shop. He fled after slitting her throat and slashing her wrist.

PTI | Kheda | Updated: 18-08-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 17:24 IST
Inappropriate advances rejected, 46-year-old Guj man kills teen girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a teenage girl in Kheda in Gujarat after the latter stopped talking to him recently, a police official said on Thursday.

Raju Patel was angry after the girl, who was his niece's friend, stopped talking to him when he said he was attracted to her, the official added.

On Wednesday evening, Patel attacked the 16-year-old girl with a paper cutter in Traj village, said Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya.

''She was returning home with another girl and had stopped to buy cold drinks. Patel attacked her with a paper cutter that he had bought from a stationery shop. He fled after slitting her throat and slashing her wrist. The girl died on the spot,'' the SP said.

Patel was nabbed on Thursday morning, the SP said, adding that the accused is a divorcee who lived with his mother and elder brother's family in the village.

The girl used to talk to him when she visited his niece, but stopped coming to their house to avoid his inappropriate advances, which angered him, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022