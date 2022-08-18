Left Menu

MP: Man held with fake Aadhaar Card at Indore international airport

We found an Aadhaar Card with his real name. Both cards have the same photograph but the names of the holder and father are different. He claims he made the fake card as a number of times he wasnt getting entry in hotels with his real name, the official said.He has been charged under sections 420 cheating, 467 forging documents and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, Shukla said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-08-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 18:20 IST
MP: Man held with fake Aadhaar Card at Indore international airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to gain entry into Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore in Madhya Pradesh with a fake Aadhaar card, a police official said on Thursday.

Mohsin Mansoori was held on Wednesday when he was entering with a fake Aadhaar Card under the name 'Rahul Singh Rajput' to board a flight to Bengaluru to proceed further to Goa, Aerodrome Police Station in charge Sanjay Shukla said.

''Mansoori belongs to Rajgarh district and claims to be a mobile phone seller. We found an Aadhaar Card with his real name. Both cards have the same photograph but the names of the holder and father are different. He claims he made the fake card as a number of times he wasn't getting entry in hotels with his real name,'' the official said.

He has been charged under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents) and other offences under the Indian Penal Code, Shukla said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022