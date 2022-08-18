Mmamoloko Kubayi to interact with women in built environment

As part of the Women's Month celebrations, the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will host an interactive engagement with women in the built environment at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape.

This interaction, to be held at City Hall, Vuyisile Mini Square on Thursday evening, is aimed at mobilising women in the sector to play an active role in the delivery of sustainable human settlements, particularly, social housing.

Social housing is one of Human Settlements' housing instruments, which include Breaking New Ground (BNG) and Financed Linked Individually Subsidy Programme (FLISP), among others.

Social housing is a rental stock offered by the department to people with a gross monthly income of between R1 850 and R22 000.

The department said during the engagement, Kubayi will also hand over certificates to women who have been trained to participate in the rollout of the social housing projects.

"The training covered areas such as corporate governance, introduction to social housing, management and property management," the department said.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that R64 billion of the R700 billion from the Infrastructure Fund will be spent on social and student housing.

"Accordingly, the Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA), an agency of the department, has partnered with the Infrastructure Fund to deliver six social housing projects over the next two years at a total value of over R300 million," the department said

The Minister will be joined by Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor, Eugene Johnson and Member of the Mayoral Committee for Human Settlements, Shuling Lindoor.

