Left Menu

In a challenge to China, Lithuania appoints new envoy to Taiwan

China has already recalled its envoy from Lithuania.Last week, China sanctioned Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute who visited Taiwan days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosis tour to Taipei which riled Beijing.Besides launching high-intensity military drills around Taiwan in retaliation, China has also announced sanctions against Pelosi and immediate family members.After Pelosi, who is the first US official to visit Taipei in 25 years, another US Congressional delegation visited Taiwan which further infuriated Beijing.Beijing is concerned that after Pelosis visit, a number of high delegations will head to Taiwan diluting its One China policy.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:20 IST
In a challenge to China, Lithuania appoints new envoy to Taiwan
  • Country:
  • China

Lithuania, a tiny European country, on Thursday appointed its first representative to Taiwan, challenging the 'one China' policy firmly advocated by Beijing which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

Paulius Lukauskas, an adviser to Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, has been appointed as the country’s first representative to Taiwan, the Taiwanese Ministry of the Economy and Innovation announced on Thursday. He is expected to arrive in Taipei next month to open the office.

China considers Taiwan as part of its mainland and opposes any open diplomatic links with Taipei.

Taiwan has said it will closely work with the newly-named Lithuanian envoy to Taipei after the Baltic state confirmed that it would open its first trade representative on the island, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday In November last year, China downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania, a member of the European Union, to the level of charge d'affaires after it permitted Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital Vilnius.

Charge d'affaires in diplomatic parlance means the embassy will be headed by the chief of mission in the absence of a full-fledged Ambassador. China has already recalled its envoy from Lithuania.

Last week, China sanctioned Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute who visited Taiwan days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's tour to Taipei which riled Beijing.

Besides launching high-intensity military drills around Taiwan in retaliation, China has also announced sanctions against Pelosi and immediate family members.

After Pelosi, who is the first US official to visit Taipei in 25 years, another US Congressional delegation visited Taiwan which further infuriated Beijing.

Beijing is concerned that after Pelosi’s visit, a number of high delegations will head to Taiwan diluting its One China policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Rocket Lab provides more details about first private mission to Venus

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnership; China reports 3,036 new COVID cases for Aug 16 vs 2,526 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Bill Gates, South Korea expand global health partnershi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere; NASA's giant U.S. moon rocket emerges for debut launch and more

Science News Roundup: Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime,...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops case; Russia's daily COVID cases cross 30,000 for first time since mid-March and more

Health News Roundup: Plaintiff in first Zantac lawsuit set for trial drops c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022