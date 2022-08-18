Left Menu

Palla floodplain project likely to raise water table by up to 3 metres this year: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 18-08-2022 20:42 IST
The Delhi government's groundwater recharge project at the Palla floodplain is likely to increase the water table by up to three metres in the area this year, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

In the last 17 days, 1,400 million gallons of water has been collected in the lake created by the Delhi government at Palla on the northern outskirts of the capital near the Delhi-Haryana border, he said.

''Earlier this flood water would go to waste. Now, it will recharge the groundwater for 2 to 3 meters (sic),'' Sisodia tweeted.

In June, the deputy chief minister had said the project to recharge groundwater through a 26-acre pond at Palla on the outskirts of the city has been successful and it will be expanded to 1,000 acres in the fourth year.

Started in 2019, the project involved retaining excess Yamuna water in shallow reservoirs on the floodplains during the monsoon season at Palla.

According to officials, the project recorded the highest rise of up to 2.5 metres in the groundwater level in its third year on the back of a record-breaking rainfall in the monsoon season last year.

