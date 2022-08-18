Nine years after Dabholkar's death, rules under anti-superstition act yet to be framed: ANS

Rules under the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act in the state have not been framed even nine years after the passage of the law, the Maharashtra Andhashradhha Nirmulan Samiti (MANS) said here on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, was passed by the state government after the murder of MANS founder and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013.

Dabholkar had drafted the original bill and campaigned for its passage.

''On August 20, it will be nine years since the murder of Dr Dabholkar. After he sacrificed his life, the then state government enacted the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. After that three governments came and went and all the parties were in power by turns, but sadly no one had the time to formulate the rules required for its effective implementation,'' said Dr Hameed Dabholkar, MANS activist and Dr Dabholkar's son.

He asked if the new Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government will finally frame the rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)