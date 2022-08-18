CBI conducts searches across 25 locations in Rs 11 crore fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday said it conducted searches at 25 locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Udaipur and Bhilwara at the premises of 15 former bank officials and others including branch manager/joint custodian, cash officers in an ongoing investigation of a case. As per a press release, CBI had registered a case on April 13, 2022, in compliance of orders of the High Court of Rajasthan, Jaipur and taken over the investigation of FIR No. 370/2021 earlier registered at Police Station Todabhim, Karauli (Rajasthan) on the allegations of fraud in coins of Rs 11 crore (approx) detected while counting of coins at State Bank of India, Mehandipur Balaji Branch, District Karauli in August 2021.

Incriminating documents recovered during searches are being scrutinised. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)