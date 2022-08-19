Left Menu

China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 11:59 IST
China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

A Shanghai court said on Friday that it had sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison and fined his Tomorrow Holding conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.09 billion).

The Shanghai First Intermediate Court said that Xiao and Tomorrow had "severely violated financial management order" and "hurt state financial security".

($1 = 6.8056 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022