China court sentences Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao to 13 years in prison
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-08-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 11:59 IST
- Country:
- China
A Shanghai court said on Friday that it had sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua to 13 years in prison and fined his Tomorrow Holding conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.09 billion).
The Shanghai First Intermediate Court said that Xiao and Tomorrow had "severely violated financial management order" and "hurt state financial security".
($1 = 6.8056 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xiao
- Chinese
- Shanghai
- Xiao Jianhua
Advertisement