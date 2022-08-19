Maha: Child abducted from Kalyan railway station rescued from Ulhasnagar

A two-and-half year-old boy whose mother had come to Maharashtra a few days ago from Bihar was rescued after being abducted allegedly by a man and woman from Solapur and Marathwada, a police official said on Friday.

The child was kidnapped from Kalyan railway station in the early hours of Thursday and a police team successfully traced him to a shanty in Ulhasnagar in the district a few hours later, he said.

''The child's mother had left home in Bihar after a fight and had landed here. She was residing at Kalyan railway station and was doing odd jobs in the vicinity. At around 3:30am, she left the child sleeping on the platform and went to get something to eat,'' Kalyan Railway Police Inspector Archana Dusane said.

''When she returned, the child was not to be seen. After she approached police, we checked the CCTV footage of the platforms and the vicinity. In one clip, we found a man and woman walking away with the child. We traced the child to a shanty in Ulhasnagar and have reunited him with his mother,'' she added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ameet Shinde of Solapur and Puja Munde of Marathwada, the official said.

