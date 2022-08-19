Left Menu

Russia's Black Sea Fleet 'completing' its tasks, TASS quotes commander as saying

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is set to receive 12 new vessels alongside additional aviation and land-based vehicles in 2022, newly appointed commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said on Friday, state-owned TASS news agency reported. "The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it," TASS quote him as telling a group of young officers. State-owned news agency RIA said on Wednesday that Sokolov had been appointed head of the Black Sea Fleet.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-08-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 19-08-2022 15:24 IST
Russia's Black Sea Fleet 'completing' its tasks, TASS quotes commander as saying
Viktor Sokolov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is set to receive 12 new vessels alongside additional aviation and land-based vehicles in 2022, newly appointed commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said on Friday, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it," TASS quote him as telling a group of young officers. State-owned news agency RIA said on Wednesday that Sokolov had been appointed head of the Black Sea Fleet. He replaced Igor Osipov, its head since 2019, after a series of setbacks. The week before, blasts at an airbase in Crimea destroyed much of one of the fleet's air regiments.

In April, the fleet's flagship, the cruiser Moskva, was sunk in what Ukraine's Defence Ministry said was a missile strike. Two months later, the Black Sea Fleet withdrew from strategically vital Snake Island, near the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Russia refers to its military campaign in Ukraine as a "special military operation", aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine. Both Kyiv and Western governments say that is a pretext for an imperial-style war of conquest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minister Smriti Irani

Illegal bar row: Goa MLA writes to PM Modi, demands dismissal of Union Minis...

 India
2
Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

Shell cuts capacity at German Rhineland refinery

 Germany
3
WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

WHO releases new guidance on national strategic planning for tuberculosis

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions; South Carolina top court puts abortion ban on hold as it hears challenge and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022