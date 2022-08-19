Left Menu

Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme

Forty-nine guns and USD 235,000 in cash was also confiscated. Judd said it was the largest wiretap-related investigation in Polk County history. Its anything other than low-level and nonviolent, the sheriff said.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 19-08-2022 22:08 IST
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period. One seizure involved six piece of luggage containing nothing but drugs, he said.

“They didn't even put so much as a pair of underwear in there to hide it,” Judd told reporters.

The 85 arrests involved 355 combined felonies and 93 misdemeanors in a case centered on drug trafficking in the area around Winter Haven, Florida, authorities said.

Street value of about USD 12.8 million was estimated for the seizures of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax. Forty-nine guns and USD 235,000 in cash was also confiscated.

Judd said it was the largest wiretap-related investigation in Polk County history.

“It's anything other than low-level and nonviolent,” the sheriff said. “The whole time they were peddling poison to your kids.”(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

