Left Menu

Body of popular Mumbai store's owner's son found in Virar; cops suspect suicide

We also found a pack of medicines and a cold drink bottle at the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-08-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 17:22 IST
Body of popular Mumbai store's owner's son found in Virar; cops suspect suicide
  • Country:
  • India

The body of the 46-year-old son of the owner of a famous store in Dadar in Mumbai was found in Virar in Palghar district, a police official said on Saturday.

The body of Kalpesh Maru was found on an open plot on Thursday, after which an accidental death case was registered, the Mandvi police station official said.

''We ascertained his identity from his Aadhaar Card. We also found a pack of medicines and a cold drink bottle at the spot. Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide. We have alerted Dadar police in Mumbai,'' the official added.

Another official said Maru may have overdosed on medicine, adding that a probe had found he was possibly suffering from depression.

He had left home on Wednesday after celebrating his father's birthday, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole to another galaxy

NASA telescopes see a smaller galaxy potentially delivering large black hole...

 United States
2
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
3
IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Australia

IAF sends four Sukhois, two C-17 aircraft for 'Pitch Black' exercise in Aust...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian spacewalk

Science News Roundup: Spacesuit battery glitch forces early end to Russian s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022