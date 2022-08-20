Left Menu

Man dies after his tractor overturns in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-08-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 20:13 IST
A man was killed after his tractor overturned in Nagpur's Mauda area, a police official said on Saturday.

Jainarayan Patle (36) died after the tractor he was driving got stuck in mud and turned turtle on Friday afternoon in Kumbhari village, he said.

Mauda police has registered a case of causing death by negligence, he added.

