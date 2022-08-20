Left Menu

Sunil Fernandes among 5 appointed as AAGs by Punjab govt in SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 20-08-2022 21:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Advocate Sunil Fernandes was on Saturday appointed as the state Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court by the Punjab government.

A communication issued by the Home Affairs and Justice of Punjab government stated that five lawyers have been appointed as AAGs.

Besides Fernandes, advocates Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama have also been appointed as AAGs.

Fernandes is an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court. He has served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jammu and Kashmir over two tenures and also as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Madhya Pradesh.

