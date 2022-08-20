Sunil Fernandes among 5 appointed as AAGs by Punjab govt in SC
- Country:
- India
Advocate Sunil Fernandes was on Saturday appointed as the state Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court by the Punjab government.
A communication issued by the Home Affairs and Justice of Punjab government stated that five lawyers have been appointed as AAGs.
Besides Fernandes, advocates Aruna Tiku, Sacchin Puri, Abhimanyu Bhandari and Gaurav Dhama have also been appointed as AAGs.
Fernandes is an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court. He has served as the Standing Counsel for the State of Jammu and Kashmir over two tenures and also as the Additional Advocate General for the State of Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Process underway to appoint next CJI, says Rijiju after receiving Justice Ramana's letter
Compulsory voting not practical in India: MoS Law and Justice
J-K Peoples Justice Front serves drinking water to promote unity and peace
Judges should undergo narco-analysis tests to disprove allegations: Justice P Krishna Bhat
Being tolerant of others' views doesn't mean hate speech should be tolerated: Justice Chandrachud