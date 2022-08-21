Left Menu

Albania arrests two Russians, one Ukrainian trying to enter military plant

The ministry said the three foreign nationals were detained. During communism, the Albanian Gramsh plant was used to produce the Russian type of rifle AK 47.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 21-08-2022 02:29 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 02:27 IST
The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania, the ministry said in a statement. "Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory," the ministry said in a statement sent to media.

"The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured," the statement said, adding the conditions of the soldiers was stable. The ministry said the three foreign nationals were detained.

During communism, the Albanian Gramsh plant was used to produce the Russian type of rifle AK 47. According to the ministry's website the plant today provides manufacturing services for the defense industry, without giving more details.

Albania has been a member of NATO since 2009.

