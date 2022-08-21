Man, 5-year-old-son die in road accident in Kerala, accused arrested

A man and his five-year-old son were killed when a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a person under the influence of alcohol, rammed into their motorbike near Kilimanoor area in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala, police said.

An officer of Nagaroor police station said that the man's elder son, who was riding pillion, also suffered serious injuries in the incident on Saturday night and was admitted to a nearby hospital where he is still in a critical condition.

The two persons who were in the SUV were arrested on Saturday itself and preliminary investigation revealed that they had consumed liquor, police said. Their blood alcohol test reports are awaited, it added.

The tragic incident occurred when the man and his two sons were returning from a trip to a nearby market to buy groceries, police said.

On their way back, the SUV hit them from the opposite side at a curve on the road, leading to his younger son, who was sitting in front, getting thrown off into a nearby open stormwater drain.

Locals told a TV channel that when police arrived at the spot they only found the man and his elder son on the road, who were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Later when the surrounding area was inspected, the younger son's headless body was found in the drain and the head was later discovered further downstream, they said.

Police said that inquest proceedings are going on and after that the accused would be produced before a court.

They have been booked under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a minimum of 10 years in jail, and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

