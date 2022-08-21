Left Menu

Member of panel probing U.S. Capitol attack says he is encouraged by Pence comments

A member of the U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said on Sunday he was encouraged by Mike Pence's recent comments that the former vice president was willing to consider testifying before the committee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2022 19:11 IST
A member of the U.S. congressional panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol said on Sunday he was encouraged by Mike Pence's recent comments that the former vice president was willing to consider testifying before the committee. "I was encouraged to hear it and I hope it meant what it sounded like it meant. We have been in discussion with the vice president's counsel for some time," U.S. Representative Adam Schiff said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

Pence said on Wednesday he would consider testifying before the committee if asked.

