UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in coming days - foreign ministry

The United Arab Emirates ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, will resume his duties at the embassy in Tehran in the coming days, the UAE's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The decision came "in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran and as part of a previous decision to increase diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador", the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)