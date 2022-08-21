Arrangements for pilgrims reviewed at Machail Mata shrine in J-K’s Kishtwar

A senior officer on Sunday reviewed arrangements for the pilgrims visiting the Machail Mata shrine in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav paid his first visit to the shrine in the remote sub-division Paddar, after assuming charge of the post on the weekend.

During his visit, he paid his obeisance at the holy shrine and prayed for the peace and prosperity of people of Kishtwar district, an official spokesman said.

He said Yadav took stock of the facilities, quality of services, well-being of pilgrims and volunteers, besides carried out an on-site inspection of langars and other facilitation centres established at the shrine and at different locations.

The annual yatra to Machail Mata started on July 25 and is scheduled to culminate on September 5. The deputy commissioner also carried out on-site inspection of sanitation in and around the shrine and at langar sites, and reviewed the security arrangements, including the installation of CCTV cameras at the Bhawan, the spokesman said. The officer stressed for the augmentation of the power supply in the area by installing solar systems besides asking to improve the mobile network connectivity at the shrine so that the pilgrims feel no inconvenience.

He also assured that execution works of ongoing roads, which are stuck due to some known reasons, will be expedited in coming days so that lifeline connectivity is ensured in these far flung areas for galvanising the developmental tempo and tapping the tourism potential of these areas, the spokesman said.

