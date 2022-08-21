Left Menu

4 arrested for killing history-sheeter outside court premises in UP's Hapur

His nephew Satyendra alias Bholu, one of the four arrested men, and Bholus cousin Sunil had allegedly given the three shooters a supaari contract of Rs 12.5 lakh, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said.

PTI | Hapur | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Four people have been arrested from here in connection with the killing of a history-sheeter, who was shot dead outside the district and sessions court here a few days ago, police said on Sunday.

They have been identified as Sachin alias Sachhe, Manish Chandela alias Manna, Satyendra alias Bholu and Amit alias Kale. All are natives of Faridabad district in Haryana.

A pistol, three country-made pistols, a motorcycle and a car have been recovered from them, they said.

Lakhan alias Yashpal (35), a history-sheeter from Haryana, was shot dead by three people outside the court here when he was brought from Faridabad jail for a hearing last Tuesday. A Haryana Police constable was also injured in the incident.

During interrogation, the four arrested men told the police that Lakhan was killed to avenge the murder of a person named Sudhir in 2019. His nephew Satyendra alias Bholu, one of the four arrested men, and Bholu's cousin Sunil had allegedly given the three shooters a 'supaari' (contract) of Rs 12.5 lakh, Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said.

