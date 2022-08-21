Left Menu

Chain Singh wins Rifle Prone T5 title at shooting trials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Seasoned shooter Chain Singh on Sunday won the Men's 50m Rifle Prone T5 title while Olympic medallist Vijay Kumar finished third in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T5 at the National Shooting Selection Trials. Singh scored 623.6 in a 60-shot event to beat Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar who came second with a score of 622.5.

Madhya Pradesh's talented shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who had won gold at the Changwon Shooting World Cup in Korea in July, came third with a score of 622.2.

Meanwhile, at the pistol trial event in New Delhi's Karni Singh Shooting range (DKSSR), Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel defeated Haryana's Sameer 28-25 in the Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T5 trials.

Vijay Kumar, who won a silver at the London Olympics 10 years ago, came third with a score of 21.

Ankur had earlier shot 577 in qualification to reach the semi-final stage in fourth position while Sameer topped the stage with a score of 579.

