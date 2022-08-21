Left Menu

Unexplained blast near Srinagar Nishat Garden, civilian injured

A civilian was injured in an unexplained blast outside the famous Nishat Garden here on Sunday, officials said.The explosion took place outside the Mughal garden on the Foreshore Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, they said. They said a civilian was injured in the explosion.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

