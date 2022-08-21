Left Menu

6 children drown in Jharkhand amid heavy rains

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-08-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 23:26 IST
Six children drowned in Jharkhand's Palamu and Hazaribag districts on Sunday amid heavy rains, police said.

In Palamu, four children, aged between 10 and 12, went to take bath in the stagnant water at an abandoned graphite mine in Satbarwa police station area in the afternoon, they said.

As one of the children started drowning, two others jumped in to save him and all of them drowned, police said.

The deceased were identified as Aman, Afsar and Akhtar -- residents of Gora village.

''The bodies of all three children were recovered with the help of local divers and sent for postmortem at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital,'' superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI.

One of the children, who survived, informed the villagers, following which the bodies were found, he said.

Parts of Jharkhand have been lashed by heavy rains, leading to the stagnation of water in the mine.

In Hazaribag, three children drowned in the Rehda dam near the BSF Training Centre and School in Meru while they were taking bath.

The children, aged between 12 and 13, were identified as Anshu Raj, Devesh Kumar and Raghu Rajak. They were sons of BSF personnel, police said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the deaths.

