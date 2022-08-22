Maha: Man held for cheating students of Rs 62 lakh with MBBS admission promise

A man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly duping students of Rs 62.12 lakh by promising them admission in medical colleges, a police official said on Monday.

Sudhanshu Choubey (32) was arrested two days ago, Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade told reporters.

''He told people he had contacts with the Medical Council of India and took money by promising them admission in medical colleges. He sent victims fake emails about the admission process. One person came forward and filed a complaint with Manickpur police after which a probe started,'' the ACP said.

A probe has found he has cheated seven people to the tune of 62 lakh by promising them admission in MBBS courses, the official said, adding that cases have also been registered in this connection in Mandvi police station as well.

