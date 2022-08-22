China lodges 'stern representation' over U.S. state governor's Taiwan visit
China on Monday lodged a "stern representation" over the visit of the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana to Taiwan, its foreign ministry said in a statement.
Governor Eric Holcomb is making the third trip to Taiwan this month by a U.S. delegation after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited briefly, infuriating China, which views Taiwan as its own territory.
