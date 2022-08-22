Left Menu

SGPC demands strict punishment for those behind abduction of Sikh woman in Pakistan

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:55 IST
SGPC demands strict punishment for those behind abduction of Sikh woman in Pakistan
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday demanded strict punishment for those who allegedly abducted a Sikh woman in Pakistan and forced her to marry her abductor.

Condemning the incident, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said it is a great injustice against Sikhs.

He also sought the central government's intervention in the matter at the diplomatic level.

Reportedly, the Sikh woman, a teacher, from Buner district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was abducted at gunpoint on August 20 and forcibly married to her abductor.

Such anti-Sikh activities are continuously taking place in Pakistan but sadly the country's government is not paying attention, Dhami said.

There is anger among the Sikh community over the abduction and 'nikah' (Islamic wedding) of the Sikh teacher, he said.

''This incident is completely against the values of dharma... If such incidents are not stopped in Pakistan, the feeling of insecurity will increase among the minorities,'' he said.

Dhami said the government of India should also take note of this serious matter.

He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take action at the diplomatic level to ensure strict punishment for the culprits and safe return of the Sikh woman to her family.

The central government must summon Pakistan's ambassador to India and register its protest against this incident, he added.

Dhami said the SGPC is writing a letter to the Pakistan embassy in Delhi on the cases of harassment of Sikhs in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

