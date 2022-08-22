Left Menu

Ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu held over 'scam' in awarding contract for foodgrain transport

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:41 IST
Ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu held over 'scam' in awarding contract for foodgrain transport
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday evening arrested Congress leader and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu over alleged irregularities in awarding contract for transporting foodgrain.

He has been arrested from Ludhiana, official sources said.

According to an official statement earlier, ''a case was registered against former minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles''.

An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, it had stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022