Hospital manager booked for raping, thrashing colleague

The incident took place when the woman, a receptionist at the same hospital, was pulling a night shift on Saturday.According to police, the 36-year-old manager called the woman in his cabin on the pretext of clearing her pending salary.When she went inside, he gave her only Rs 500.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:54 IST
A manager of a private hospital here has been booked for allegedly raping and thrashing his 23-year-old colleague, police said on Monday. The incident took place when the woman, a receptionist at the same hospital, was pulling a night shift on Saturday.

According to police, the 36-year-old manager called the woman in his cabin on the pretext of clearing her pending salary.

When she went inside, he gave her only Rs 500. The woman demanded her full salary which he refused and immediately after that forced himself on her, they said.

He also thrashed her after she resisted the act and left her only after he saw a staff member coming towards his cabin in the CCTV camera footage installed there. On Sunday, the woman narrated the entire incident to her family, who informed the police. ''On the complaint of the receptionist, a case of rape and voluntarily causing hurt has been registered against the hospital manager and soon he will be arrested,'' SHO of Shahpur police station Randhir Mishra said.

Meanwhile, the woman has been sent for a medical check-up, he said.

