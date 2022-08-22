Left Menu

Some Chhattisgarh govt staffers go on strike over DA, HRA demands

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:04 IST
A section of Chhattisgarh government employees started an indefinite strike on Monday demanding 34 per cent dearness allowance (DA) and house rent allowance (HRA) as per the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, an official said.

The striking staffers are affiliated to the Chhattisgarh Karamchari Adhikari Mahasangh, the outfit's regional convener Kamal Verma said.

''Employees of courts have also joined. Work in other departments has also been affected. It is a historic strike,'' he claimed.

The state government had recently hiked DA by 6 per cent, after which it touched 28 per cent.

Earlier, CKAM functionaries had met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 13 and the latter had assured that their demands would be looked into.

A police official said adequate number of personnel has been deployed in the capital Raipur to avert any untoward incident in view of the strike.

