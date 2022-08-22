Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. FIGHTING

* Russian rockets fired at Nikopol, Krivyi Rih and Synelnykovsky, all close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest, injured at least four people overnight regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram. * In the eastern Bakhmut region, Russian forces inflicted damage from artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems in the Soledar, Zaytseve and Bilogorivka areas, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update.

* Russia said its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. * Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.

* Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian military personnel have been killed in the war with Russia, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said. CAR BOMB DEATH

* Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of the weekend murder of Darya Dugina, daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue, Russian news agencies reported. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said if Russia went ahead with plans to try captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations. * Ukraine's agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the U.N.-brokered deal that unblocked Ukrainian sea ports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said.

* Germany has a good chance of getting through the coming winter without taking drastic measures but must prepare nonetheless for Russia to tighten gas supplies further, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. * The leaders of Britain, the United States, France and Germany stressed during a joint call the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

SPORT * Shakhtar Donetsk will play Kharkiv's Metalist 1925 on Tuesday, kicking off Ukraine's Premier League soccer season.

MILESTONES * This week marks six months since Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of Russian troops into Ukraine for a "special military operation" - an invasion on a scale unseen in Europe since World War Two. Tens of thousands have been killed, millions have fled and cities have been flattened by Russia's relentless bombardment.

