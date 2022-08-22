Abu Salem appears in court for hearing in fake passport case

Gangster Abu Salem appeared in a court here on Monday during the submission of arguments by his lawyer in a fake passport case.

The court had earlier allowed Salem’s request that he be present in the court here when his lawyer is submitting arguments in the case.

He was brought from Taloja jail, New Mumbai where he has been serving life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Special Judicial Magistrate Samraddhi Mishra heard the arguments in Salem's presence and fixed the next hearing for September 13.

According to the CBI, Salem obtained a fake passport in the name of Aqil Ahmad Azmi in 1993 on the basis of fake documents. Co-accused Pervez Alam and Samira Jumani assisted him in the conspiracy.

The CBI conducted a probe in the case and filed a charge sheet. The court took cognisance and framed charges against Salem on June 5, 2009.

Salem was extradited from Portugal on November 11, 2005, after a prolonged legal battle.

In June 2012, he was shot and injured in Taloja Central Jail allegedly by gangster Devendra Jagtap alias JD, an accused in the murder case of advocate Shahid Azmi who had represented a 26/11 Mumbai attack accused.

In June 2017, Salem was convicted and awarded life sentence for his role in the 1993 serial blast case in Mumbai.

