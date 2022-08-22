LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Lula says Brazil can boost agricultural output without deforestation

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Lula: Brazil doesn't need to fell a single tree to increase agricultural output SAO PAULO - Brazilian presidential election frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said there was no need to cut a single tree to plant more soybeans, sugarcane or raise cattle as he promised to restore law enforcement in the Amazon rainforest if elected.

Reuters reported last week that advisers to the leftist former president were proposing subsidized "green" farm loans to spur planting of soybeans and corn on open pasture and reduce deforestation in the Amazon. "If the world is willing to help, keeping a tree standing in the Amazon may be worth more than any (other) investment," Lula told foreign correspondents in Sao Paulo.

Mexico president sidesteps calls for probe of predecessor over missing students MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has deflected calls to investigate his predecessor over the 2014 disappearance of 43 student teachers, after officials arrested a top official in the prior administration.

Mexican officials on Friday arrested Jesus Murillo, the former attorney general of former President Enrique Pena Nieto, on charges of forced disappearance, torture and obstruction of justice linked to the investigation of what became of the students. Cuban entrepreneurs hope for room to grow as government ponders reform

HAVANA - Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business, registered last year after a government rule change authorized small businesses, upgraded antique equipment to state-of-the-art dehydrating ovens and a packaging machine. But Fernandez's real dream - to partner with a foreign investor and open a full-fledged factory - is still not possible under the tight regulations of Communist-run Cuba. Like other entrepreneurs, he is hoping the government will enact further reforms to stimulate the moribund economy.

The government last month said it was reviewing "seven projects for foreign investment in private businesses," state media reported. Argentina names second in command of economy ministry

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's government has appointed a well-known economist and vocal critic of the policies of former President and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to effectively be the second in command of the economy ministry. New Economy Minister Sergio Massa named Gabriel Rubinstein as his secretary of economic programming, a position that acts as second in the ministry. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Grant McCool)

