MCD attaches 8 commercial properties in City SP Zone: Officials

Taking a stern action against property tax defaulters, the Municipal corporation of Delhi has attached eight commercial properties in its City SP Zone, the civic body said on Monday.

The MCD in a statement said the property tax department is ''fully committed'' to realise property tax from defaulters, adding the total property tax liability of all these eight properties is worth Rs 26 lakh.

Working in this direction property tax department of the City SP Zone has taken a stern action against property tax defaulters and attached eight commercial properties. These properties are situated in ward no. 88 (Delhi Gate) and ward no. 91 (Ram Nagar). It is pertinent to mention that property tax department of City SP Zone has been pursuing these cases for long and had sent many notices under various sections of the DMC Act in the past. But these notices were ''not taken seriously by the property owners'', the MCD said.

If property owners fail to clear their property tax dues then appropriate action as per the DMC Act 1957 will be taken against them. MCD requests all the property tax owners to be a responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time, the statement said.

