Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review.

Reuters | Updated: 23-08-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 02:56 IST
Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing materials seized from Florida home

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review. Trump's court motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the U.S. Justice Department provide him with a more-detailed property receipt outlining the items the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago home during its Aug. 8 search, and asked investigators to return any items that were not within the scope of the search warrant.

"Politics cannot be allowed to impact the administration of justice. President Donald J. Trump is the clear frontrunner in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary and in the 2024 General Election, should he decide to run," the filing says. "Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes," the filing added.

